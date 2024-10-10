BODY COUNT Release Music Video For New Version Of PINK FLOYD Classic "Comfortably Numb" Feat. DAVID GILMOUR

Body Count have released the music video for their version of the Pink Floyd classic, "Comfortably Numb". The track will be featured on their upcoming album, Merciless, which is set to drop on November 22.

Download/stream the track here, and watch the video below.

The video features legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, whose unmistakable solos provide a haunting backdrop to Ice-T’s raw, electrifying new lyrics that radically update the song. The song and video maintain the original themes of detachment and isolation, memorializing the most unlikely collaboration of 2024.

Ice-T previously stated: "For me, 'Comfortably Numb' is an introspective song - it’s me acknowledging that I’m older now. I’m telling the younger generation, you’ve got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up. It’s me trying to make sense of what’s happening, but also pointing out that we’re all in a place where we don’t have to face reality. We’ve got flat-screen TVs and popcorn, and we can just sit back and watch the chaos of the world like it’s a TV show. It doesn’t feel real until it shows up at your door. I’m a little numb, too - we all are.”

Said David Gilmour: “Body Count’s version of 'Comfortably Numb' is quite radical, but the words really struck me. It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They’ve made it relevant again. The initial contact from Ice-T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well. I like the new lyrics, they’re talking about the world we’re living in now, which is quite scary. Ice-T and Body Count played in London recently, sadly I couldn’t make it, but if another opportunity came up to play with them, I’d jump at it.”

Body Count will release their new album, Merciless, on November 22 via Century Media Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Interrogation Interlude"

"Merciless"

"The Purge" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

"Psychopath" (feat. Joe Bad)

"Fuck What You Heard"

"Live Forever" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Do Or Die"

"Comfortably Numb"

"Lying Motherfucka"

"Drug Lords" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"World War"

"Mic Contract"

"Fuck What You Heard" video:

"Psychopath” video: