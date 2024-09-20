BODY COUNT Release New Version Of PINK FLOYD Classic "Comfortably Numb" Feat. DAVID GILMOUR; Visualizer

Body Count have released a cover of the Pink Floyd classic, "Comfortably Numb", featuring David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd’s legend's seminal guitar work adds a haunting, authentic touch, seamlessly blending with Body Count’s signature intensity and Ice-T’s profound new lyrics, making the track a fusion of rock history and raw, modern energy.

Download/stream the track here, and find a visualizer for the song below.

Ice-T states: "For me, 'Comfortably Numb' is an introspective song - it’s me acknowledging that I’m older now. I’m telling the younger generation, you’ve got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up. It’s me trying to make sense of what’s happening, but also pointing out that we’re all in a place where we don’t have to face reality. We’ve got flat-screen TVs and popcorn, and we can just sit back and watch the chaos of the world like it’s a TV show. It doesn’t feel real until it shows up at your door. I’m a little numb, too - we all are.”

Says David Gilmour: “Body Count’s version of 'Comfortably Numb' is quite radical, but the words really struck me. It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They’ve made it relevant again. The initial contact from Ice-T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well. I like the new lyrics, they’re talking about the world we’re living in now, which is quite scary. Ice-T and Body Count played in London recently, sadly I couldn’t make it, but if another opportunity came up to play with them, I’d jump at it.”

Body Count will release their new album, Merciless, on November 22 via Century Media Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Interrogation Interlude"

"Merciless"

"The Purge" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

"Psychopath" (feat. Joe Bad)

"Fuck What You Heard"

"Live Forever" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Do Or Die"

"Comfortably Numb"

"Lying Motherfucka"

"Drug Lords" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"World War"

"Mic Contract"

"Fuck What You Heard" video:

"Psychopath” video: