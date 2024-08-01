BODY COUNT Share Music Video For New Single "F@%k What You Heard"

Today, Body Count releases the music video for “Fuck What You Heard”, a blistering anthem that takes aim at the nation's political landscape. With its unrelenting hook of "Democrips and Bloodpublicans," Ice-T delivers a provocative critique from his independent perspective. "I have friends across the aisle," Ice-T explains, "but my views are balanced and unapologetic."

Through a seamless blend of footage, the music video highlights the chaotic and often brutal clashes that have come to characterize the current political climate of the US.

Listen to “Fuck What You Heard” here, and watch the video below:

"Fuck What You Heard" is a track off Body Count's forthcoming album, Merciless. Their last release, Carnivore, was released in 2020 and earned the band a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance". The band recently finished their EU/UK Merciless Tour, and will headline at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY, and the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA this fall.

Tickets are available here.

Tour dates

September

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

For Body Count, it’s been a history of being both respected and feared – a barbed-wire thread that stretches back to the band’s origins as a project between Ice-T and Crenshaw High friend, Ernie C. Their first shot fired, the song, “Body Count,” was a mission statement on Ice-T’s 1991 O.G. – Original Gangster.

They touched a nerve with their first, self-titled 1991 album and its divisive track, “Cop Killer,” which inspired generations of bands to follow. What they took from growing up with Black Sabbath and being inspired by fellow L.A. legends like Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies has only upped the ante for generations of metal heads and hardcore fans. Body Count’s current lineup includes surviving OG’s Ice, Ernie C. and Sean E Sean joined by bassist Vincent Price, drummer Will “Ill Will” Dorsey, Juan “Juan of the Dead” Garcia and backing vocalist Little Ice.

Body Count also just launched a 360-degree, fully immersive web experience that allows fans to explore a world built around the band's aesthetic. As they navigate the site, fans can engage in a gamified "easter egg" hunt, unlocking an exclusive merch discount while discovering new music, merchandise, and other exciting content from the band. Developed by the team at Metimmerse, this cutting-edge site is accessible on desktop, mobile, or VR headset, offering a unique and captivating experience for all fans.