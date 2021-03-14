BODY COUNT Wins "Best Metal Performance" Grammy For “Bum-Rush”

Body Count was announced as the winner for “Best Metal Performance” at the pre-telecast ceremony for “Bum-Rush” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. “Bum-Rush” is taken from their 2020 album, Carnivore.

Nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) are:

Body Count - "Bum-Rush"

Code Orange - "Underneath"

In This Moment - "The In-Between"

Poppy - "Bloodmoney"

Power Trip - "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" - Live