BOKASSA Reveals Music Video For New Single "Burn It All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D)"

Following up to the announcement of their new album Molotov Rocktail, out September 3 via Napalm Records, and releasing their single “Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)”, Norwegian power trio Bokassa are not stepping down from their stoner punk rampage, revealing their new single “Burn It All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D.)”. Airtight, dense production and raspy, unmistakable vocals by guitarist Jørn Kaarstad make this heavy rock banger an unmatched joyride. The melodic chorus and speedy guitar solos prove Bokassa to be on top of their stoner punk game.

Says the band: “’Burn It All’ is just a great song in our opinion. A perfect uptempo Bokassa track. Everything from the stoney lead riff, the melodic verses and choruses to the metal riffage in the bridge makes this song pop. One of our favorites on the record. And it probably includes our coolest solo yet. The video was really fun to shoot as well, although we wouldn’t recommend dressing in corpse paint with fake blood when it’s 30 degrees and a hell of a lot of mosquitos around!”

Hailing from Trondheim, Norway, hard rock trio Bokassa have recently made a name for themselves with their brand of hard-hitting, melodic, catchy punk and stoner rock, right from the first full length, Divide & Conquer (2017). During the Worldwired tour with Metallica, the band released the critically acclaimed Crimson Riders (2019). On top of this, the Norwegians were nominated for the prestigious Spellemann-Award as Breakthrough of the Year in 2020. Now, Bokassa are ready to enter the next explosive chapter with their exciting new album, Molotov Rocktail.

Vocalist and guitarist Jørn Kaarstad’s unmistakably raspy voice and crushing guitar riffs hit satisfyingly hard with the snappy drumming and fat bass tone of drummer Olav Dowkes and bassist Bård Linga. Songs like “Herticules” effortlessly pull off the transition between melodic choruses and punishing breakdowns, while the title track “Molotov Rocktail” is two minutes of pure stoner punk paradise with its dense songwriting and dynamic production. The album closer’s intro riff (“Immortal Space Pirate 3 Too Old For This Sith”), meanwhile, could be lifted straight off a classic Behemoth album. On Molotov Rocktail, Bokassa’s daring but cohesive tightrope act of singalongs and neck breaking grooves is highly contagious – mixed and mastered by Machine - the powerhouse from Trondheim misses no chance to entrance the listener with every second of runtime.

Molotov Rocktail will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Freelude"

"So Long Idiots!"

"Pitchforks R Us"

"Hereticules"

"Low (And Behold)"

"Godless"

"Molotov Rocktail"

"Burn It All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D)"

"Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)"

"Code Red"

"Immortal Space Pirate 3 Too Old For This Sith"

"Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)" video:

Bokassa are:

Jørn Kaarstad - Lead Vocals,Guitar

Bård Linga - Bass, Vocals

Olav Dowkes - Drums, Vocals

(Photo - Kenneth Sporsheim)