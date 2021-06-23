BOKASSA To Release Molotov Rocktail Album In September; "Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)" Music Video Streaming

After recently signing with Napalm Records, Norwegian power trio Bokassa are fully charged up and ready to set everything ablaze on their upcoming album, entitled Molotov Rocktail, out September 3 via Napalm Records.

The follow-up to Crimson Riders (2019), released during their tour with Metallica, displays their trademarked brand of stoner punk at its best throughout all 11 tracks. Today, the band kicks things off with their raucous first single “Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)”, during which the three-piece unites heavy stoner rock riffs with melodic singalong choruses, alongside an energetic music video. Norway’s most exciting export and Lars Ulrich’s “new favorite band” brings the noise and delivers energy like The Bronx, Red Fang, Billy Talent and Queens Of The Stone Age. Hundreds of thousands of streams and fans across the world can attest: Bokassa are on their way to becoming the elite of stoner punk!

Bokassa adds: “‘Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)’ was one of the first tracks written for Molotov Rocktail and a single candidate from the get go because of its crunchy riffage and affective hook. As with ‘So Long, Idiots!’ our protagonist has become more and more disillusioned with the world, and tries his best to avoid it, while existing comfortably in his own bubble. We also think it may be the only song that includes the word ‘Didjeridon’t’?”

Watch the music video for “Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)” below.

Hailing from Trondheim, Norway, hard rock trio Bokassa have recently made a name for themselves with their brand of hard-hitting, melodic, catchy punk and stoner rock, right from the first full length, Divide & Conquer (2017). During the Worldwired tour with Metallica, the band released the critically acclaimed Crimson Riders (2019). On top of this, the Norwegians were nominated for the prestigious Spellemann-Award as Breakthrough of the Year in 2020. Now, Bokassa are ready to enter the next explosive chapter with their exciting new album, Molotov Rocktail.

Vocalist and guitarist Jørn Kaarstad’s unmistakably raspy voice and crushing guitar riffs hit satisfyingly hard with the snappy drumming and fat bass tone of drummer Olav Dowkes and bassist Bård Linga. Songs like “Herticules” effortlessly pull off the transition between melodic choruses and punishing breakdowns, while the title track “Molotov Rocktail” is two minutes of pure stoner punk paradise with its dense songwriting and dynamic production. The album closer’s intro riff (“Immortal Space Pirate 3 Too Old For This Sith”), meanwhile, could be lifted straight off a classic Behemoth album. On Molotov Rocktail, Bokassa’s daring but cohesive tightrope act of singalongs and neck breaking grooves is highly contagious – mixed and mastered by Machine - the powerhouse from Trondheim misses no chance to entrance the listener with every second of runtime.

Molotov Rocktail will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Pink - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Freelude"

"So Long Idiots!"

"Pitchforks R Us"

"Hereticules"

"Low (And Behold)"

"Godless"

"Molotov Rocktail"

"Burn It All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D)"

"Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)"

"Code Red"

"Immortal Space Pirate 3 Too Old For This Sith"

"Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)" video:

Bokassa are:

Jørn Kaarstad - Lead Vocals,Guitar

Bård Linga - Bass, Vocals

Olav Dowkes - Drums, Vocals

(Photo - Kenneth Sporsheim)