BON JOVI: Breaking The Band To Air On Reelz This Sunday; Video Trailer

Bon Jovi: Breaking The Band will air on Reelz this Sunday, April 17 at 8 PM, ET/PT. Watch a video trailer below.

About Breaking The Band: Sold out tours, chart-topping hits, and runaway world domination can all mean nothing when you’re in a band on the brink of collapse. Tempers flare, arguments erupt and the sweet sound of musical success comes to an abrupt end. Breaking The Band shows the battling egos, power struggles and inter-band rivalries. From crippling drug addictions to scandalous affairs Breaking The Band uncovers the incredible true stories by recreating the key moments the cameras missed in addition to using rare band interviews and off-stage footage to piece together each dramatic tale.