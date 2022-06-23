BON JOVI By ROSS HALFIN - Video Trailer Launched For Upcoming Book

Bon Jovi By Ross Halfin is the brand new book from Rufus Publications. At over 400 oversized pages this unique, photographic book covers the band for a ten year period from the mid eighties.

Ross had unique access to the band and the book features both intimate shots and stunning live portraits of the group as they reached the height of their world wide fame. Legendary band manager Doc McGhee provides a full commentary for the text of the book and has also signed the numbered, limited edition version.

The book can be pre-ordered at Rufus Publications and will ship winter 2022. Watch a video trailer below: