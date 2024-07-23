BON JOVI - Greatest Hits Collection Available On Limited Smoke Colour 2LP Vinyl In September

The Sound Of Vinyl has set September 13 as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.

The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"