July 23, 2024, an hour ago

BON JOVI - Greatest Hits Collection Available On Limited Smoke Colour 2LP Vinyl In September

The Sound Of Vinyl has set September 13 as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.

The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A
"Livin' On A Prayer"
"You Give Love A Bad Name"
"It's My Life"
"Have A Nice Day"
"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B
"Bad Medicine"
"We Weren't Born To Follow"
"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C
"Born To Be My Baby"
"Blaze Of Glory"
"Who Says You Can't Go Home"
"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D
"Always"
"Runaway"
"What Do You Got?"
"No Apologies"



