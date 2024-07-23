BON JOVI - Greatest Hits Collection Available On Limited Smoke Colour 2LP Vinyl In September
July 23, 2024, an hour ago
The Sound Of Vinyl has set September 13 as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.
The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.
Tracklisting:
LP1 - Side A
"Livin' On A Prayer"
"You Give Love A Bad Name"
"It's My Life"
"Have A Nice Day"
"Wanted Dead Or Alive"
LP1 - Side B
"Bad Medicine"
"We Weren't Born To Follow"
"I'll Be There For You"
LP2 - Side C
"Born To Be My Baby"
"Blaze Of Glory"
"Who Says You Can't Go Home"
"Lay Your Hands On Me"
LP2 - Side D
"Always"
"Runaway"
"What Do You Got?"
"No Apologies"