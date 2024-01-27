BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Drum Legend KENNY ARONOFF (Video)

In the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, drum legend Kenny Aronoff is joined by guitarist Phil X. Together, they explore Phil’s musical odyssey from his early influences and family support to his innovative guitar approach and unending passion for music. They also navigate the ever-evolving music industry, highlighting its evolution from live performances to the digital era and the challenges and triumphs of professional musicians. Throughout the episode, these two great friends celebrate the importance of pushing creative boundaries and collaborating with diverse artists.

Their conversation also delves into the intricacies of session work, emphasizing the significance of timing and groove in music. Phil X's remarkable experience filling in for Richie Sambora in Bon Jovi takes center stage, showcasing the delicate balance between paying homage to the original parts and infusing personal style.

Phil X recently chatted about influences, and what it takes to be one of the best session guitarists in the world with Gibson Guitars in an exclusive interview and tone masterclass.

Interview description:

"Guitarist for Bon Jovi, Kelly Clarkson, Alice Cooper, Avril Lavigne, Chris Cornell, Daughtry, Rob Zombie, and many more, Phil sits down with host Dinesh to chat about what it’s really like carving your own niche in the session world, sharing experiences and some cool guitar techniques that have helped him stand out from other musicians.

"Learn the importance of playing live, why you shouldn’t rely on equipment, and why guitarists need to be prepared to face issues live as Phil recounts some interesting stories about performing with Bon Jovi."