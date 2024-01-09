BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X – “If You Can Respect The Band, The Music, And The Legacy…That’s What It’s All About”

Phil X of Bon Jovi, chatted about influences, and what it takes to be one of the best session guitarists in the world with Gibson Guitars in an exclusive interview and tone masterclass.

Interview description:

"Guitarist for Bon Jovi, Kelly Clarkson, Alice Cooper, Avril Lavigne, Chris Cornell, Daughtry, Rob Zombie, and many more, Phil sits down with host Dinesh to chat about what it’s really like carving your own niche in the session world, sharing experiences and some cool guitar techniques that have helped him stand out from other musicians.

"Learn the importance of playing live, why you shouldn’t rely on equipment, and why guitarists need to be prepared to face issues live as Phil recounts some interesting stories about performing with Bon Jovi."