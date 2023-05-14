BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Shares New Video - "My Journey From Wanting To Be A Professional Musician To Being One"

Guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi, Phil X & The Drills) has shared a Q&A new video, answering a question submitted by a fan. Check it out below.

On March 25 at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California, Michael Anthony (Sammy Hagar & The Circle, ex-Van Halen) headlined a fundraising event/concert benefiting Save The Heartbeat, a non-profit organization that exists with a mission to fight to improve the lives of those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD).

Michael was joined by Sammy Hagar, Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses) and John 5 (Mötley Crüe), among others. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Planet Rock recently reported that Michael Anthony has formed a new four-piece band with Bon Jovi guitarist, Phil X.

Also a member of the as-yet-unnamed musical project is drummer John Douglas, who has been filling in for Joey Kramer at Aerosmith live shows since 2019. Michael also revealed the band’s lineup will be completed by a “really, really cool” vocalist, who will be revealed at a later date.

Appearing on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on Wednesday (March 22), Michael announced his new band when he was asked if he would form a new act if Sammy Hagar ended The Circle.

"Well, I wasn't going to mention anything about it, but there is a little side project thing that I've kind of been speaking to some people, and might be doing a couple of things with,” he said.

“I don't wanna get ahead of myself and mention too much, but it might involve Phil X and John Douglas, who you know as (the touring drummer) for Aerosmith right now. I've known J.D. for many years, since he's worked with Van Halen. What a great guy.”

Commenting on the band’s frontman, Anthony added: “We do have a singer. I don't wanna mention any names, but a really, really cool singer. And we're recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That's all I can say."

Stay tuned for updates.