BON JOVI Play Surprise Show At Grand Opening Of JON BON JOVI's Nashville Bar / Restaurant; Setlist, Video

In celebration of the grand opening of JBJ’s, Jon Bon Jovi's new new rooftop bar and restaurant in Nashville, Bon Jovi performed a surprise five-song set at the venue. Video from the event can be viewed below.

According to Loudwire, Jon Bon Jovi - who underwent vocal surgery in 2022 - addressed his absence from performing during the set, saying, "It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been up on a stage with some people in the house. Too long, too long. Yeah, it feels good. I hope it sounds good, because it feels good.”

Bon Jovi performed the following songs:

"Blood on Blood"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Legendary"

Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is out now. The album is available for order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

"We Made It Look Easy" lyric video:

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Waves" lyric video:

"Seeds" lyric video:

"Kiss The Bride" lyric video:

"The People's House" lyric video:

"Walls Of Jericho" lyric video:

"I Wrote You A Song" lyric video:

"Living In Paradise" lyric video:

"My First Guitar" lyric video:

"Hollow Man" lyric video: