BON JOVI - Professor Of Rock Discusses The Rise Of JON BON JOVI, And Breaks Down Band's Top 5 Songs; Video

"The thing about Jon Bon Jovi and his incredible band is the music they've created has always got your back," says Professor Of Rock. "From 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'You Give Love a Bad Name' to 'Wanted Dead or Alive' and 'It's My Life', their music gives us redemption and faith against all odds. Mostly it's music of hope, which is a powerful thing, especially in the times we live in. As Jon Bon Jovi says, 'You live for the fight when that's all that you've got'. You got to keep the faith."

