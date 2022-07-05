BON JOVI: "Story Of The Songs" Premiering Sunday On REELZ; Sneak Peek Video Released

REELZ recently announced its June 2022 lineup with 11 new original stories including the return of Story Of The Songs with new original stories about the inspiration, recording and performing of pivotal songs from Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame bands Van Halen, Guns N' Roses and Alice Cooper.

Bon Jovi: Story Of The Songs premiers Sunday, June 10 at 10 PM, ET/PT. Watch a sneak peek video below.

We shine a light on three tracks that helped Bon Jovi become one of the biggest selling bands in the world. From their early beginnings in New Jersey to global domination with chart topping smash hit "Living On A Prayer", the game changing ballad "Always" and the modern rock classic "It’s My Life", that inspired a whole new generation of fans. We hear from those on the inside as Label Executive Derek Shulman recalls how he came to sign the band. Producers Bob Rock & Luke Ebbin reminisce about working with Bon Jovi in the studio and renowned music video director, Wayne Isham, and producer, Curt Marvis, share their insights on the making of some of the band’s most iconic videos.