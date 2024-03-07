BON SCOTT Biopic Now In Development In Australia; Actor Selected To Play Late AC/DC Frontman Revealed

The early life of Bon Scott is set to hit cinema screens in a project currently underway in Western Australia, reports HALO Films.

Before the iconic thunderous riffs of AC/DC echoed across the globe, a young Bon Scott roamed the streets of Fremantle, Western Australia in 1963. His path from a cherished yet troubled youth to a prodigious artist is a tale interwoven with the threads of magic and passion.

Now, his legendary journey from obscurity to becoming one of the most celebrated frontmen of his generation is set to captivate audiences in an upcoming film that delves into his early years - a story of a rising star before he became a supernova.

In collaboration with HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, The Kid From Harvest Road is currently in development. Renowned writer Stephen Belowsky and Co-Writer/Director David Vincent Smith are at the helm of this project, promising to unveil untold chapters of Bon Scott's life with no objection from Scott’s estate.

Produced by Tim Duffy, and featuring Executive Producers Ian Hale, Nicko Mezzino and Stephen Belowsky, this film promises to be a poignant portrayal of the man behind the legend.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey to illuminate the early years of Bon Scott," says Ian Hale from HALO Films.

"His story is one of resilience, passion, and the relentless pursuit of his dreams. Through this film, we aim to honour his legacy and inspire audiences with the transformative power of music and determination."

Lee Tiger Halley, whose recent breakout turn in Boy Swallows Universe has been universally acclaimed, will be stepping into the iconic shoes of young Bon Scott. A Fremantle boy himself, Halley was first choice for producers because of his magnetism which mirrors Bon Scott.

Bringing a story of Bon Scott’s early years to the big screen has been a passion project for writer Stephen Belowsky.

”I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early, life not the caricature we all know on stage. The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle... this is a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author.”

Production is expected to be underway in early 2025.