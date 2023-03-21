BONGZILLA Share New Single "Hippie Stick", From Upcoming Album Dab City

Wisconsin's sludge metal behemoths Bongzilla announce the release of their sixth studio full-length, Dab City, on Heavy Psych Sounds, and unleash the crushing first track "Hippie Stick".

Bongzilla's sixth album, Dab City, is an ode to the purest form of THC and the trio's beloved hometown of Madison Wisconsin, which is known as Mad City. A political and social hotbed and a lightning rod for the state and entire Midwest since the 1960s, Madison is also home to a large University with one of the best agronomy departments in the country, and not surprisingly, the focal point for some of the finest cannabis The United States has to offer — frontman Mike "Muleboy" Makela has not seen pot with seeds in it since arriving in 1993! Although not legal, possession is basically ignored and punished with a nominal $1 fine for under 128 grams. Dab City was 100% recorded on tape and composed of seven songs with a running time of almost 60 minutes of brand new Stoned Sludge Heavy Doomy Riffs!

Says Bongzilla: "For the recording of Dab City we procured 10 g plus of the finest concentrates, we could lay our hands on and somewhere north of 120 g of cannabis flower. And recorded it on 2-inch analog tape over two sessions at Future Apple Tree Studio in Rock Island, Illinois. The fall 2022 session is known as the Harvest Sessions, and the February 2023 session is known as the Propagation Sessions. The record is our second album as a three-piece and our second release for our label Heavy Psych Sounds, continuing our journey into ultra-stoned sludgey psychedelia."

Dab City will be released in various ultra-limited and limited colored editions, classic vinyl edition, CD digipack and digital on June 2nd through Heavy Psych Sounds.