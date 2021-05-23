Book A Private Concert With STEPHEN PEARCY & His RATT BASTARDS

Stephen Pearcy and his Ratt Bastards are at it again, except this time they're coming to YOUR PARTY!

Stephen Pearcy is always available for private shows, acoustic or electric. For your party or corporate event, a private concert with Stephen Pearcy is a very cool way to have a great party! Booking inquiries can be made by emailing sullivan@biggtimeinc.com. Further details can be found here.

In April, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy released a video for an unreleased song, "Don't Wanna Talk About It".

A message at Pearcy's official website states: "One thing you can always count on with Stephen Pearcy is a consistent flow of writing new music. Year after year he writes and records songs... true gems that would rock the socks off of any Ratt n' Roll fan. Stephen writes with Ratt in mind, but when years go by and Ratt hasn't released a record, Stephen continues down his creative path regardless. Here is an unearthed rockin' gem written entirely by Stephen Pearcy, music & lyrics. 'Don't Wanna Talk About It' BMI/ SEP Musik, circa 2000's."