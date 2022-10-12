BORIS And ROCKY & THE SWEDEN Announce Split LP; Full Album Stream Available
October 12, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Boris (pictured above) returns alongside Rocky & The Sweden (pictured below) for a new frenzied split. The album is available in full on all streaming services and physical pre-orders are out November 25. Listen below, and pre-order here.
From the opening moments of Rocky & The Sweden's adrenaline-fueled punk anthem "Voice" to Boris' sludgy, heavier-than-anything-ever closer "Nosferatou'', the new split sees the Japanese punk and heavy music underground legends delivering a frenetic collection of tracks that exude sheer intensity.
Tracklisting:
Rocky & The Sweden - "Voice"
Rocky & The Sweden - "Up In Smoke"
Rocky & The Sweden - "BxBxB"
Rocky & The Sweden - "Bakugeki Blaze"
Boris - "Blood Red"
Boris - "Killing The Observer"
Boris - "Nosferatou"
(Boris photo - Yoshihiro Mori)