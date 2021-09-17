BORKNAGAR Announce Deluxe Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album; European Tour Announced With MOONSPELL, MY DYING BRIDE

Norway’s avant-garde black metal innovators, Borknagar, announce a very special 25th Anniversary reissue of their pioneering self-titled debut album Borknagar, out for the first time ever worldwide via the band’s longtime label partner Century Media Records on November 12.

Borknagar founder and mastermind Øystein G. Brun comments on this special re-release as follows: “Throughout the years I have received countless requests for a re-release of this album…but because this album represents such a personal and treacherous part of my life, I wanted it to be done with dignity. And here we are: This is the definitive re-release of the debut album of Borknagar. This release contains a genuine re-master of the debut album, based on the original mix tapes. This has been done with the uttermost care and love by yours sincerely to maintain the original sound and flavour of the album, and solely to improve the listening experience. Working on this re-release has been an emotional ride. While always maintaining a good feeling about the project it has been times of frustration and technical obstacles. Hours has been spent finding and compiling old pictures, dealing with tapes and equipment that has not been played or used in over 25 years. But now it is done, and I hope you all enjoy and appreciate this release as much as I do.”

Initially released in 1996, "Borknagar" saw Øystein G. Brun recruiting a phenomenal cast of like-minded musicians such as Garm (Ulver, ex Arcturus) doing the vocals, drummer Grim (ex-Immortal, Gorgoroth and Ancient), Ivar Bjørnson (Enslaved) on keyboards and bassist Infernus (who played in Gorgoroth) to enter the notorious halls of Grieghallen Studios with the goal of rupturing the peripheries of what was then deemed “traditional” black metal.

The upcoming deluxe edition of the album now entitled Borknagar (25th Anniversary Reissue 2021) marks the definitive version of this pioneering Norwegian metal classic, as it includes a careful remaster of the 10 album songs courtesy of Øystein G. Brun himself, a makeover for the original artwork, profound liner notes, exclusive photos and a bonus disc full of previously unheard material from the band vaults.

The limited Digipak 2CD (with 12 bonus tracks / 60 min.) and the limited Gatefold 2LP on 180g black vinyl (with 8 bonus tracks / 37 min.) are available for pre-order here.

Below are the tracklistings of the Anniversary release.

2CD Digipak & Digital Album:

CD1 – Borknagar (Remaster 2021):

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Remaster 2021) (06:47)

"Tanker mot Tind - Kvelding" (Remaster 2021) (03:43)

"Svartskogs Gilde" (Remaster 2021) (05:52)

"Ved Steingard" (Remaster 2021) (02:18)

"Krigsstev" (Remaster 2021) (02:02)

"Dauden" (Remaster 2021) (05:49)

"Grimskalle Trell" (Remaster 2021) (05:39)

"Nord Naagauk" (Remaster 2021) (03:07)

"Fandens Allheim" (Remaster 2021) (06:22)

"Tanker mot Tind - Gryning" (Remaster 2021) (03:01)

CD2 – Borknagar (25th Anniversary Bonus Material):

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (06:46)

"Svartskogs Gilde" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:51)

"Krigsstev" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (02:02)

"Dauden" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:51)

"Grimskalle Trell" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:45)

"Fandens Allheim" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:53)

"Ved Steingard" (Alternate Mix) (02:13)

"Nord Naagauk" (Alternate Mix) (03:28)

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Rehearsal 1994) (06:59)

"Grimskalle Trell" (Rehearsal 1994) (06:14)

"Ved Steingard" (First ever recording 1994) (02:18)

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Alternate Mix) (06:49)

Gatefold 2LP:

LP 1 – Borknagar (Remaster 2021):

Side A:

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Remaster 2021) (06:47)

"Tanker mot Tind - Kvelding "(Remaster 2021) (03:43)

"Svartskogs Gilde" (Remaster 2021) (05:52)

"Ved Steingard" (Remaster 2021) (02:18)

"Krigsstev" (Remaster 2021) (02:02)

Side B:

"Dauden" (Remaster 2021) (05:49)

"Grimskalle Trell" (Remaster 2021) (05:39)

"Nord Naagauk" (Remaster 2021) (03:07)

"Fandens Allheim" (Remaster 2021) (06:22)

"Tanker mot Tind - Gryning" (Remaster 2021) (03:01)

LP 2 – Borknagar (25th Anniversary Bonus Material):

Side C:

"Vintervredets Sjelesagn" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (06:46)

"Svartskogs Gilde" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:51)

"Krigsstev" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (02:02)

"Dauden" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:51)

Side D:

"Grimskalle Trell" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:45)

"Fandens Allheim" (Live Session at Grieghallen Studios 1995) (05:53)

"Ved Steingard" (Alternate Mix) (02:13)

"Nord Naagauk" (Alternate Mix) (03:10)

n other news, Borknagar continue to promote their latest, 11th studio album True North, and have now also been confirmed to be part of the Ultima Ratio Fest 2022 across Europe in September/October 2022 together with Moonspell, My Dying Bride, Wolfheart and Hinayana.





(Photo - Jørn Veberg)