BORKNAGAR Cancel True North European Tour

Norway’s avant-garde black metal innovators, Borknagar, have issued the following unfortunate message:

"We are deeply sadden to announce that we are forced to cancel our planned True North European Tour, together with Saor and Can Bardd as support acts. As you may understand, the reasons for the cancellation are quite obviously due to the pandemic. For the past few months we have been leaning forward, got our vaccines and preparing for the tour with persistence, excitement and a gleam of hope to finally be able to get back on the road, play shows and meet all of you. But the reality of the situation is that we can’t, no matter how much we want. Unfortunately the situation is still way too unpredictable for event like this, nomadic and border crossing by nature. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience. That being said, we are still leaning forwards and some great news will be announced soon!"

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)