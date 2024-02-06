BORKNAGAR Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Moon"

Norway's pioneers of avant-garde and progressive black metal, Borknagar, will release their monumental twelfth studio album, Fall, worldwide on February 23 via longtime record label partners, Century Media Records.

Today, a third single off the upcoming Fall album is being released. Check out "Moon" in a stunning animated clip created by visual artist Costin Chioreanu/Twilight13Media, below.

Øystein G. Brun states, "Hi all! We are extremely proud to present you with the third single 'Moon' from our upcoming album Fall. 'Moon' is written by ICS Vortex and adds yet another step to our always evolving musical adventure. As with 'Up North,' we are thrilled to be able to work with our friend Costin Chioreanu/Twilight 13 Media once again for a profound and sophisticated visual completion of the song. We sincerely hope you enjoy the song/video as much as we do! We truly love it!"

Videographer Costin Chioreanu, who also created the single's artwork as pictured above, says, "When I am working with a band with a respectful fanbase who have very high expectations, the pressure over the shoulders is of course more intense than any other daily project. But when it also is the second collaboration with a band like that — a few years ago I already illustrated the song 'Up North' for Borknagar — the pressure gets at least double. I am extremely grateful to these amazing musicians and also Century Media for trusting my skills unconditionally, as this is the drug which keeps me high on bringing into this dimension such unique manifestations of visual art as the animation video I created for 'Moon.' Feeling also very connected with the theme of the song, being at a time in my life completely drowned in the surreal nectar of this type of poem, I could dress it honorably into the right images. I think this video is pushing by all means the limits of heavy metal aesthetics into a new and fresh fruitful zone."

Fall includes eight majestic tracks across 54 epic minutes of playing time, once again brilliantly mixed by Jens Bogren/ Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Kreator) and featuring stunning album cover artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, My Dying Bride, Sodom).

Fall is the follow up to 2019's widely acclaimed True North studio album and will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD, Gatefold 2-LP on 180gr vinyl, and as Digital Album.

The vinyl edition of Fall will be available in the following variants:

- Gatefold black 2LP

- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies, available from cmdistro.de + various other retailers)

- Ltd. Gatefold transp. bottle green 2LP (300x copies, available from EMP & Nuclear Blast)

Pre-order here.

Fall tracklisting:

"Summits"

"Nordic Anthem"

"Afar"

"Moon"

"Stars Ablaze"

"Unraveling"

"The Wild Lingers"

"Northward"

"Nordic Anthem" video:

"Summits" visualizer:

Borknagar are (from left to right in photo at top):

ICS Vortex - Bass, Vocals + Choirs

Lars A. Nedland - Keys, Vocals, + Choirs

Øystein G. Brun - Guitars

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums and Percussion

Jostein Thomassen - Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)