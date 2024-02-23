BORKNAGAR Debut "The Wild Lingers" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Norway's pioneers of avant-garde and progressive black metal, Borknagar, have released their monumental twelfth studio album, Fall, worldwide via longtime record label partners, Century Media Records. In celebration, the band have released a music video for "The Wild Lingers". Check it out below:

Fall includes eight majestic tracks across 54 epic minutes of playing time, once again brilliantly mixed by Jens Bogren/ Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Kreator) and featuring stunning album cover artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, My Dying Bride, Sodom).

Fall is the follow up to 2019's widely acclaimed True North studio album and is available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD, Gatefold 2-LP on 180gr vinyl, and as Digital Album.

The vinyl edition of Fall is available in the following variants:

- Gatefold black 2LP

- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies, available from cmdistro.de + various other retailers)

- Ltd. Gatefold transp. bottle green 2LP (300x copies, available from EMP & Nuclear Blast)

Order here.

Fall tracklisting:

"Summits"

"Nordic Anthem"

"Afar"

"Moon"

"Stars Ablaze"

"Unraveling"

"The Wild Lingers"

"Northward"

"Moon" video:

"Nordic Anthem" video:

"Summits" visualizer:

Borknagar are (from left to right in photo at top):

ICS Vortex - Bass, Vocals + Choirs

Lars A. Nedland - Keys, Vocals, + Choirs

Øystein G. Brun - Guitars

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums and Percussion

Jostein Thomassen - Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)