BORN OF OSIRIS Debut "Angel Or Alien" Music Video

Born Of Osiris have released a video for "Angel Or Alien", the title track of their upcoming new album, out July 2 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Poster Child"

"White Nile"

"Angel Or Alien"

"Waves"

"Oathbreaker"

"Threat Of Your Presence"

"Love Story"

"Crossface"

"Echobreather"

"Lost Souls"

"In For The Kill"

"You Are The Narrative"

"Truth And Denial"

"Shadowmourne"

"Angel Or Alien" video:

"White Nile" video: