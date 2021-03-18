BORN OF OSIRIS Release New Single "White Nile"; Music Video Posted

Born Of Osiris have released their new single, "White Nile". Get it here, and watch a music video for the song below.

Says the band: "We are so excited to bring you the first taste of new music with our track 'White Nile'. It has been a hard year for everyone but we’ve been fortunate to lean on each member and each piece of this community we call BoO. Perseverance flows like the Nile, as so we push on. With the release of this track also comes the transition of Nick Rossi to guitar. We are thrilled to go forward with this lineup and have so much more to come."