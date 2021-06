BORN OF OSIRIS Share Track-By-Track Angel Or Alien Album Teaser

Born Of Osiris will release their new album, Angel Or Alien, on July 2nd via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out the preview below.

Tracklisting:

"Poster Child"

"White Nile"

"Angel Or Alien"

"Waves"

"Oathbreaker"

"Threat Of Your Presence"

"Love Story"

"Crossface"

"Echobreather"

"Lost Souls"

"In For The Kill"

"You Are The Narrative"

"Truth And Denial"

"Shadowmourne"

Preview:

"Angel Or Alien" video:

"White Nile" video: