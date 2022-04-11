BORNHOLM Release "My Evangelium" Bass Playthrough Video
April 11, 2022, 2 hours ago
Hungarian black/pagan metal outfit, Bornholm, have released a bass playthrough video for "My Evangelium", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Apotheosis, released last November. Watch below:
Apotheosis can be ordered here.
Apotheosis tracklisting:
"I Divine"
"My Evangelium"
"Sky Serpents"
"The Key To The Shaft Of The Abyss"
"Black Shining Cloaks"
"Spiritual Warfare"
"Darkened Grove"
"To The Fallen"
"I Am War God"
"Apotheosis"
"Enthronement"
“Black Shining Cloaks" video:
“Spiritual Warfare” video:
"I Am War God" video:
Lineup:
Sahsnot – Guitar/Vocals
Charun – Bass
D – Drums
(Photo - Krisztina Máté)