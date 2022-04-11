BORNHOLM Release "My Evangelium" Bass Playthrough Video

Hungarian black/pagan metal outfit, Bornholm, have released a bass playthrough video for "My Evangelium", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Apotheosis, released last November. Watch below:

Apotheosis can be ordered here.

Apotheosis tracklisting:

"I Divine"

"My Evangelium"

"Sky Serpents"

"The Key To The Shaft Of The Abyss"

"Black Shining Cloaks"

"Spiritual Warfare"

"Darkened Grove"

"To The Fallen"

"I Am War God"

"Apotheosis"

"Enthronement"

“Black Shining Cloaks" video:

“Spiritual Warfare” video:

"I Am War God" video:

Lineup:

Sahsnot – Guitar/Vocals

Charun – Bass

D – Drums

(Photo - Krisztina Máté)