April 11, 2022, 2 hours ago

BORNHOLM Release "My Evangelium" Bass Playthrough Video

Hungarian black/pagan metal outfit, Bornholm, have released a bass playthrough video for "My Evangelium", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Apotheosis, released last November. Watch below:

Apotheosis can be ordered here.

Apotheosis tracklisting:

"I Divine"
"My Evangelium"
"Sky Serpents"
"The Key To The Shaft Of The Abyss"
"Black Shining Cloaks"
"Spiritual Warfare"
"Darkened Grove"
"To The Fallen"
"I Am War God"
"Apotheosis"
"Enthronement"

“Black Shining Cloaks" video:

“Spiritual Warfare” video:

"I Am War God" video:

Lineup:

Sahsnot – Guitar/Vocals
Charun – Bass
D – Drums

(Photo - Krisztina Máté)



