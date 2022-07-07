Boston Metal Legends MELIAH RAGE And STEEL ASSASSIN Unite In KINGDOM OF TYRANTS

The blacksmith painstakingly melts, hammers and handcrafts history's most powerful weapons. With each hardened blow against his anvil, sparks fly. Iron striking metal resounds and breathes life into what was previously lifeless. Thus was born, Kingdom Of Tyrants.

Hailing from the streets of Boston represents a challenging gauntlet. The musical ancestry is neck deep. It's the pedigree of legends and the living embodiment of musical history. Her well worn stages and dank rehearsal rooms are littered with those who sought to write their own chapter.

Separately, the members of KoT represent the consummation of royal families in the proud lineage of Boston metal. Metal pioneers Steel Assassin spawned the guitar duo of Kevin Curran and Mike Mooney. In the tradition of European titans Thin Lizzy, Accept and Judas Priest, the pair forged far more than a musical bond. Their shared harmony is a brotherhood, distilled by a vintage only time can produce.

The rhythm section of Stuart Dowie and Dave Liolios, represent a bombast of anger and furious beauty. Their approach bred by the combative blue collar neighbourhoods of their childhood, where if the boys wanna fight you better let them.

Standing atop a foundation this thick requires a presence equal to the task. Enter Michael Munro. The former spearhead of Meliah Rage and longtime bandmate of Dowie was the only one who could shoulder such herculean armour. His powerful bellow evokes the alpha wolf, lusting after the thrill of the hunt. Head held high, like the mighty Spartacus. In his way, no one will stand.

Drawing heavily on the mythology and history of mankind, KoT takes direct musical aim at the status quo while remaining grounded in the footprints of masters. Theirs is a mission of conquest and perseverance. Soldiers fuelled by a noble journey wielding the most powerful weapon this realm has ever known... Heavy Metal.

Stay tuned for updates on Kingdom Of Tyrants.