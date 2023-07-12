Boston's ICE GIANT Announce US Tour Dates With SCORCHED MOON

With the release of their new album just two months away, symphonic thrashers, Ice Giant, have announced an upcoming run of tour dates in the US supporting the record.

The Boston quartet will join forces with Atlanta prog-metal explorers, Scorched Moon, for nine shows in the month of September, beginning in their own hometown with a record release show at The Middle East on September 8 – see below for a complete list of dates.

Sharing their excitement about these late summer shows, the band comments: "We are grateful beyond words to announce that we are touring the East Coast in September 2023 in celebration of our upcoming album, Ghost Of Humanity. We've teamed up with our long-time Atlanta friends in Scorched Moon to bring our live performance to nine major US cities, many of which we're visiting for the first time. Massive thanks to Trapper and Jade for helping us book this tour; we couldn't have done it without you, and we can't wait to perform with you!"

Tour dates:

September

8 - The Middle East Upstairs - Cambridge, MA

9 - Cherry Street Station - Wallingford, CT

10 - The Brooklyn Monarch, Mona Lisa Room - Brooklyn, NY

11 - The Depot - Baltimore, MD

12 - Century Bar - Philadelphia, PA

13 - Another Round Bar & Grill - Richmond, VA

14 - BrickYard Bar & Grill - Knoxville, TN

15 - Star Bar - Atlanta, GA

16 - TBA - Birmingham, AL

Ice Giant recently released the second single off their upcoming sophomore full-length, out September 8. Fans can now hear the album’s title track, “Ghost Of Humanity”, along with an accompanying music video.

Combining elements of melodic death metal and thrash metal with epic symphonic orchestrations and soaring vocals, the group delivers intrepid storytelling and sublime soundscapes that are sure to fuel a sense of adventure for fans and newcomers alike.

Commenting on their new single, the band comments: “'Ghost Of Humanity' is a metaphor tackling the nature in which we treat our home planet earth. It explores what a future might be like when we run out of resources to, fight each other, and it laments what horrors we could have avoided. Driving riffs, soaring vocals, pounding drums, and a bespelling guitar solo from guitarist Eddie Shifflet, it is sure to instill horror whether you're at home or in one of our high-energy pits at a live show. ‘Peace and harmony left to pass...’”

Watch the video below, pre-order the album here.

Ghost Of Humanity tracklisting:

"Heritage"

"Grandeval’s Machine"

"Emergence"

"Serenity Of Darkness"

"Home For Eternity"

"Venthos Prime"

"Ghost Of Humanity"

"In The Maw Of Reality"

"Unification Epoch"

"Visages Of Our Past Despair"

"Legacy"

"Ghost Of Humanity" video:

"Serenity Of Darkness" video: