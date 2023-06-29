Boston's ICE GIANT Release Title Track Of Upcoming Ghost Of Humanity Album; Music Video

Boston metal quartet, Ice Giant, have released the second single off their upcoming sophomore full-length. Fans can now hear the album’s title track, “Ghost Of Humanity”, along with an accompanying music video.

Combining elements of melodic death metal and thrash metal with epic symphonic orchestrations and soaring vocals, the group delivers intrepid storytelling and sublime soundscapes that are sure to fuel a sense of adventure for fans and newcomers alike.

Commenting on their new single, the band comments: “'Ghost Of Humanity' is a metaphor tackling the nature in which we treat our home planet earth. It explores what a future might be like when we run out of resources to, fight each other, and it laments what horrors we could have avoided. Driving riffs, soaring vocals, pounding drums, and a bespelling guitar solo from guitarist Eddie Shifflet, it is sure to instill horror whether you're at home or in one of our high-energy pits at a live show. ‘Peace and harmony left to pass...’”

Watch the video below, pre-order the album here.

Ghost Of Humanity tracklisting:

"Heritage"

"Grandeval’s Machine"

"Emergence"

"Serenity Of Darkness"

"Home For Eternity"

"Venthos Prime"

"Ghost Of Humanity"

"In The Maw Of Reality"

"Unification Epoch"

"Visages Of Our Past Despair"

"Legacy"

"Ghost Of Humanity" video:

"Serenity Of Darkness" video: