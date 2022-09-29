BOSTON Vocalist TOMMY DeCARLO To Release Debut Solo Album In December; Music Video For Title Track "Dancing In The Moonlight" Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl presents the debut solo album from vocalist Tommy DeCarlo, entitled Dancing In The Moonlight, on December 9.

DeCarlo, best known for having performed with Boston since 2007, is a world class vocalist with vocal chops perfectly suited for the classic AOR style that dominated popular culture in the '70s and into the '80s. He also fronts the band DeCarlo, in which his son Tommy DeCarlo, Jr. plays guitar.

A new single and video for the title track is out today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Dancing In The Moonlight here.

Frontiers President & Head of A&R, Serafino Perugino was already well aware of DeCarlo's work and had signed his band DeCarlo to the label a few years back for the release of their debut album, Lightning Strikes Twice. Perugino had a vision for DeCarlo to do an album which would fall in line musically with the aforementioned classic '70s AOR rock sound, with an organic and "live" feel to it.

Dancing In The Moonlight'showcases a sound that is a bit different from the debut DeCarlo album but is also a wonderful presentation of Tommy’s vocal abilities backed by songs that bring back the magic of that classic era.

This will be Tommy's second release with the Frontiers label. His band DeCarlo, who originated in Charlotte, North Carolina, that he co-founded with his son and guitarist, Tommy DeCarlo Jr. released their debut album, Lightning Strikes Twice through the label in 2020.

Tracklisting:

"Dancing In The Moonlight"

"Change Our Fate"

"Beyond Forever"

"Life Is Just A Game"

"No Surrender"

"The Game Is On"

"The Road Will Lead To You"

"In The Hands Of Fate"

"Find The Love"

"Home To You"

"Spread Your Wings And Fly"

"You And Me"

"Dancing In The Moonlight" video:

Lineup:

Tommy DeCarlo - vocals

David Julian - guitars on tracks 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12

Martin Jepsen Andersen - guitars on tracks 3, 7, 8, 10

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, keyboards, backing vocals

Nicholas Papapicco - drums

Additional Musicians:

August Zadra - guitar solo on "Dancing In The Moonlight"

- Produced by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Mixed & Mastered by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino