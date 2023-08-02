Boston’s ICE GIANT Share Single “Grandeval’s Machine”

Boston progressive thrash metal outfit Ice Giant have released a new single from their upcoming studio album. The new track, “Grandeval’s Machine”, is the third and final lead-up track before the release of the band’s long-awaited sophomore studio full-length, Ghost Of Humanity.

In addition to the album, Ice Giant will join forces with Atlanta prog-metal explorers Scorched Moon for nine shows in the month of September – beginning in their own hometown of Boston with a record release show at The Middle East on September 8.

Speaking on “Grandeval’s Machine”, the band shares:

“'Grandeval’s Machine' unveils a futuristic Earth overwhelmed by war and global climate crisis. Amidst fire and destruction, a bio-mechanical plague rises and binds itself to the flesh of Earth's population. This song sets the stage for the full concept of the Ghost Of Humanity album by showcasing the ending of human society if we continue down the wrong path.”

Tour dates:

September

8 - The Middle East Upstairs - Cambridge, MA

9 - Cherry Street Station - Wallingford, CT

10 - The Brooklyn Monarch, Mona Lisa Room - Brooklyn, NY

11 - The Depot - Baltimore, MD

12 - Century Bar - Philadelphia, PA

13 - Another Round Bar & Grill - Richmond, VA

14 - BrickYard Bar & Grill - Knoxville, TN

15 - Star Bar - Atlanta, GA

16 - TBA - Birmingham, AL

Pre-order the album here.

Ghost Of Humanity tracklisting:

"Heritage"

"Grandeval’s Machine"

"Emergence"

"Serenity Of Darkness"

"Home For Eternity"

"Venthos Prime"

"Ghost Of Humanity"

"In The Maw Of Reality"

"Unification Epoch"

"Visages Of Our Past Despair"

"Legacy"

"Grandeval's Machine":

"Ghost Of Humanity" video:

"Serenity Of Darkness" video: