BOUNDARIES Release New Single "Bedlam"; Audio Streaming

Boundaries, whose 3DOT Recordings’ debut album, Burying Brightness, arrived in October, have released a new song, “Bedlam”. Listen here, and below.

The song is part of a two-song digital single dubbed “Armageddon,” with the title track arriving in May. Both songs were recorded during the Burying Brightness sessions with producer Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan).

“We utilized their voices for the first time,” Matt McDougal said of the band’s approach to the session that bore both Burying Brightness and “Bedlam.” “There’s definitely a new dynamic. We focused on writing some choruses. We made it a little prettier and calmer, changing up the listening experience. We wanted to use all of the tools we have at our disposal on this record. We didn’t leave anything out.”

“Our goal is to write exactly the kinds of songs we want to with no barriers,” adds guitar player Cory Emond. “I feel like we did that. We’ve always wanted to have songs with singing, but we were never able to capture it until now. We also have some of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written. It has both extremes.”

(Photo - Sarah Holick)