Heavy blues rock band Bourbon House has filmed a video for their new single, "Out For Blood". Directed and edited by Jocelyne Berumen of Cyclops Girl Productions LLC, the clip can be enjoyed below.

Stream / download "Out For Blood" at this location.

Bourbon House is:

Lacey Crowe - vocals

Jason Clark - guitars

Jake Steinmeyer - drums

Steve Lotharius- bass

For further details, visit Bourbon House on Facebook.