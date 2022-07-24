BOURBON HOUSE Releases Official Music Video For High Energy New Single, "Resonate"

Heavy blues rock band Bourbon House has revealed the official music video for their pulse pounding new single, "Resonate". Directed and edited by Jocelyne Berumen, and filmed at the historic Henry Miller House in Wausau, WI, "Resonate" is the first of five songs to be released through December, 2022.

"We're inspired by so many of the rock music pioneers from the '60s and '70s and we wanted to pay our respects by creating a track that isn't just influenced by them but is a very obvious nod to them. What those decades of rock bands have accomplished with their music is timeless and still resonates today." - Bourbon House vocalist Lacey Crowe

Bourbon House are a modern rock ‘n roll band whose music is just as timeless and infectious as their predecessors Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company, to name a few. Lead by the powerful and unique vocals of Lacey Crowe, Jason Clark (guitar), Jake Steinmeyer (drums), and Steve Lotharius (bass) make up the Wisconsin based rock band.

Crowe and Clark founded the band in 2017 and have been on an upward trajectory ever since the release of their debut self-titled EP. Following up their first album was Wild Abandon (2018), and most recently, Into The Red which was released in 2021.

Bourbon House has an uncompromising honesty that draws fans in from the beginning. The desire to create an escape within their music is the driving force behind their artistry. Their songs utilize influences that go beyond just sonic themes and ventures into broad and interesting topics within their lyrics, as both Crowe and Clark are gifted writers themselves. Bourbon House are poised to develop their signature sound and style even further with these next releases.

For further details, visit Bourbon House on Facebook.