BOURBON HOUSE Stream New Song "Dead In The Water"

Riff-driven, blues-infused groove rockers Bourbon House have issued a brand new song, "Dead In The Water".

According to guitarist Jason Clark, "Like a lot of our songs, 'Dead In The Water' began with a title and quickly took on its own message, evolving into a song about perseverance. 2021 will see the release of an official music video for 'Dead In The Water' by the end of May, and a full album release in July."

"Dead In The Water" is the latest single from the forthcoming full-length album by Bourbon House, due for release this summer. It's slated to include "Devil On My Heels", "Too High To Care", and "6000 Miles", along with six other unreleased tracks.

Bourbon House will be back in the studio with Eric LaBrosse at Cherry Pit Studios to begin recording their next album in September. A tour is also being planned for the fall/winter months of 2021, but dates and routing are not yet confirmed.

For further details, visit BourbonHouseRocks.com.

(Photo credit: Don Niesen at Moon Doom Media)