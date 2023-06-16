BRAD Feat. STONE GOSSARD, REGAN HAGAR Release New Single And Music Video "Hey Now What’s The Problem?"

Loosegroove Records recording artists, Seattle-based band, Brad, today release their new song and video, “Hey Now What’s The Problem?”, from the upcoming LP, In The Moment That You’re Born, out July 28.

Brad’s new single shows off the members’ rock-n-roll roots unleashing distorted power chords from guitarist Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), driving drums and bass guitar from Regan Hagar (Brad, Satchel, Malfunkshun) and Keith Lowe, and, as always, passionate vocals from the late singer Shawn Smith.

The video, directed by creator, drummer and Loosegroove co-founder, Brad’s Regan Hagar, mashes together footage from older Brad performances with imagery from horror films and iconic pop culture movies and television.

“Hey Now What’s The Problem?” is released on the heels of the band’s first single and video in over a decade, “In The Moment That You’re Born”. That song was released on the 30-year anniversary of Brad's acclaimed debut album Shame released on April 27, 1993 on Epic Records.

Shame featured original music that stood as a counterpoint to the music that was coming out of Seattle during that time featuring Shawn Smith’s haunting vocal ability intertwined with the musicianship of the band.

To further mark the anniversary of that landmark LP, pre-orders have begun for limited-edition vinyl reissues of the music. The vinyl will be available in various packaging configurations and released on July 28. Pre-order here.

The LP, In The Moment That You're Born features 10 new self-produced recordings with vocals by Shawn Smith in recording sessions prior to his 2019 passing. The tracks include a new version of “Stars N’ You”; written by the late Seattle musician Andrew Wood (Mother Love Bone, Malfunkshun). The song was originally recorded for the 1986 “Deep Six” compilation by Malfunkshun, and also featured Brad drummer/Loosegroove co-founder Regan Hagar.

In The Moment That You're Born was recorded and mixed by Floyd Reitsma at Studio Litho in Seattle (except for the title track, which was mixed by Josh Evans).

The artwork was created by Hagar and includes photos taken by famed Seattle photographer Lance Mercer.

(Photo - Daniel Zetterstrom)