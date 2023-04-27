BRAD Feat. STONE GOSSARD, REGAN HAGAR Return With New Music + Vinyl Reissues; "In The Moment That You're Born" Music Video Posted

Loosegroove Records recording artists, Seattle-based band, BRAD, are proud to announce the release today of their new song and the title track from the upcoming LP, In The Moment That You’re Born. Listen here, watch a video below.

SPIN exclusively premiered the video with Jonathan Cohen who noted, "The title track is one of the heavier Brad songs ever, with Smith singing in a lower register than usual atop Gossard and Keith Lowe’s swirling guitar attack. Hagar says the song comes from a weekend recording session about five years ago and that Smith’s vocal offers almost a gospel vibe. Sonically, it harkens back to Smith and Hagar’s other project Satchel, which was often active in parallel with Brad in the ’90s."

The song is the first new music from BRAD in over a decade and is being released 30 years to the day since their critically acclaimed debut album Shame was released in 1993. Shame featured original music that stood as a counterpoint to the music that was coming out of Seattle during that time. To further mark the anniversary of that landmark LP, pre-orders have begun for limited-edition vinyl reissues of the music. The vinyl will be available in various packaging configurations and released on July 28. Pre-order here.

The new single perfectly encapsulates the band's ability to craft songs that skirt around the boundaries of genre creating a unique sound. The late Shawn Smith’s vocals, croon over impressive instrumentation from guitarist and Loosegroove Records founders Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) and drummer Regan Hagar (BRAD, Satchel, Malfunkshun), along with bassist Keith Lowe.

The loss of Shawn in 2019 was a blow to the band and the musical community that he played such an intrinsic role in. This song and the subsequent release of the new LP stand as a celebration of Shawn’s immense talent.

Stone says, “Shawn's lyric from years ago about it never fails. ‘You always return to the scene of the crime.’ Well, BRAD has always been good at looking back and returning as well. Cherishing those times in the past, where we allowed ourselves to experience the magic of creation together, with all the sense of adventure, fear and fearlessness, insecurity and bravado.”

Regan Hagar, who is the drummer in the band as well as a founder and creative director for Loosegroove adds, “I’m moved by Shawn Smith once again. And Stone's guitar work on this track kills me every time I listen.”

The LP, In The Moment That You're Born features 10 new self-produced recordings with vocals recorded by Shawn Smith in recording sessions prior to his 2019 passing. The tracks include a new version of “Stars N’ You”; written by the late Seattle musician Andrew Wood (Mother Love Bone, Malfunkshun). The song was originally recorded for the 1986 “Deep Six” compilation by Malfunkshun and also featured BRAD drummer/Loosegroove co-founder Regan Hagar.

In The Moment That You're Born was recorded and mixed by Floyd Reitsma at Studio Litho in Seattle (except for the title track, which was mixed by Josh Evans). The artwork was created by Hagar and includes photos taken by famed Seattle photographer Lance Mercer.

(Photo - Daniel Zetterstrom)