BRAD GILLIS Talks OZZY OSBOURNE’s Speak Of The Devil - "After The Sad Death Of Randy Rhoads, The Band Was Going Through A Lot Of Emotional Stress So, When I Joined It Was Quite A Heavy Situation"

In a new interview with Guitar World, Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis recalls playing with Ozzy Osbourne after Randy Rhoads' death, and details the band's forthcoming album, ATBPO. Read an excerpt below:

Guitar World: What was it like recording Ozzy’s Speak of the Devil live album?

Brad Gillis: “I remember going into SIR Studios in New York with Rudy Sarzo, Tommy Aldridge, and me. Because we didn’t use keyboards, Don Airey was not involved in the process. We rehearsed for a few days, going over all the Sabbath material, and went right into The Ritz in New York, to record both nights. They took the best performances from both shows, creating the record. My guitar tech Mark Newman and I ended up getting a great guitar tone - running two [Mesa/]Boogie Mark IIC amps stereo with a 10-millisecond delay, a slight chorus panned left and right. That’s how we created that sound.”

Guitar World: What are some other memories of your time with Ozzy?

Brad Gillis: “You have to realize that after the sad death of Randy Rhoads, the band was going through a lot of emotional stress throughout the rest of the tour. So, when I joined the band, it was quite a heavy situation.

"Bernie Tormé was playing guitar at that time in the interim, before a permanent replacement was added. And when I flew to New York for the audition, I basically found out it was just me. So, I did the best I could practicing in my hotel room every day, with a small amp, a boombox and a live board cassette with Randy that had been recorded a few months earlier.

“At night, I would go to the shows to watch the live performance from the soundboard. I was amazed at the large castle, fire, explosives, and the hanging of the dwarf – realizing that in a few days, I was going to be up on stage. I’ll never forget the sound man looking over at me and laughing, saying, ‘You’re next buddy!’

“My first night was quite a horrendous experience – because not only was I scared to death, at soundcheck, we only played seven out of the 18-song set, and Ozzy didn’t even show up. My first gig was sold out in Binghamton, New York for 8,000 people. That was basically my entrance into Ozzy’s world.

“I ended up botching 'Revelation (Mother Earth)', as I ended up coming into the fast section too early, and the whole band looked at me like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ I stopped playing, regained my composure, and finished out the song and the set – with no other major mistakes.

“The next night before we went on stage, Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife] came up to me, saying, ‘Bradley, you’re doing a great job. But tonight… don’t fuck up.’”

