BRAINSTORM Debut Lyric Video For New Song "Where Ravens Fly"

German's Brainstorm will release their new opus, Wall Of Skulls, on August 20 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album this location, and watch a lyric video for the song "Where Ravens Fly" below.

Wall Of Skulls will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.

"Chamber Thirteen"

"Where Ravens Fly"

"Solitude"

"Escape The Silence" (feat. Peavy Wagner)

"Turn Off The Light" (feat. Seeb Levermann)

"Glory Disappears"

"My Dystopia"

"End Of My Innocence"

"Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)"

"Holding On"

"I, The Deceiver"

"Where Ravens Fly" lyric video:

"Escape The Silence" video:

With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as listed.

September

22 - Regensburg, Germany

23 - Augsburg , Germany

24 - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia

26 - Praha, Czech Republic

28 - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Berlin, Germany

30 - Cologne, Germany

October

1 - Essen, Germany

2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany

3 - London, England

4 - Osnabrück, Germany

5 - Siegburg, Germany

6 - Trier, Germany

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Weiher, Germany

10 - Stuttgart, Germany

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Sevilla, Spain

5 - Valladolid, Spain

6 - Donosti, Spain

7 - Oviedo, Spain