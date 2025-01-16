BRAINSTORM Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Beyond Enemy Lines"

Brainstorm, the acclaimed Southern German metal band, proudly present the lyric video for their new single, "Beyond Enemy Lines", from their upcoming album, Plague Of Rats, set to launch on February 28 via RPM.

Continuing the momentum from their successful first single, "Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)", Brainstorm introduce "Beyond Enemy Lines". This track is sure to captivate not only the band's fans but also lovers of high-octane metal music. Featuring intricate guitar tapping, powerful drumming, and majestic orchestration, the song perfectly encapsulates what a leading track in a heavy/power metal album should offer. Frontman Andy B. Franck brings a unique intensity to the song, with lyrics that explore themes of war on a deeply personal level.

"'Beyond Enemy Lines' combines many of our trademarks with recent, modern influences. The track has incredible power: it's fast, goes straight into your neck and also deals with it a lyrical topic that concerns us all very much. Overcoming mental boundaries and trusting strangers or giving them a chance has become very difficult. Escaping into hatred and agitation is easier and promotes violence and wars. This is also a topic for Brainstorm that we would like to take up in order to draw attention. Of course, only a song that has power goes with it. We are very proud of that because this track has exactly that power!," says Brainstorm.

Watch the lyric video:

In exciting collaboration news, Plague Of Rats features two notable guest artists. Alex Krull of Atrocity and Leaves' Eyes lends his formidable growls to the track "From Hell", while Leaves' Eyes lead vocalist Elina Siirala adds her ethereal vocals to "Your Soul That Lingers In Me".

Plague Of Rats can be pre-ordered in your preferred physical format [earbook, digipak-cd, coloured vinyl, ticket bundle], pre-saved on your favourite digital service provider (DSP) or pre-ordered digitally (incl. instant-grat tracks "Beyond Enemy Lines" and "Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)"). Pre-order/pre-save here.

Plague Of Rats tracklisting:

"Beyond Enemy Lines"

"Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)"

"False Memories"

"The Shepherd Girl (Gitavoginda)"

"Your Soul That Lingers In Me" [feat. Elina Siirala]

"Masquerade Conspiracy"

"From Hell" [feat. Alex Krull]

"The Dark Of Night"

"Crawling"

"Celebrate Youth" [Rick Springfield cover; excl. digipak/earbook bonus track]

"Curtains Fall"

"Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)" video:

Once caught by "Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)", which might probably find its way to the band's future set list, European metalheads should make sure to attend Brainstorm's 8-date release tour alongside Arion and Stranger Vision, kicking off on the night before the official Plague Of Rats release date in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

Excl. CD+ticket bundles here, regular tickets here.

Though Brainstorm have a long history - much like the ancient Indus civilization, the main force behind Plague Of Rats - they're still in tune with the times. Their latest opus combines signature elements with a fresh, modern edge that's clearly left its mark on the album. Plus, the band's 'attack mode' approach shines through with a lineup of powerful tracks - no slow songs, no ballads, just pure, high-energy metal. Created alongside their trusted team - Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann for mixing and mastering at Greenman Studios, Gyula Havancsák on artwork, and Alex Kühr on photography - this album delivers ten epic new tracks that will transport fans to the captivating world of India and beyond.

(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)