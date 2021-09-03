BRAINSTORM Launches “Turn Of The Light” Single Feat. ORDEN OGAN’s SEEB

More than 30 years of history in metal and still Brainstorm visibly captivates huge musical enthusiasm and joy while earning almost endless expertise in their craft. New single from album Wall Of Skulls - “Turn Of The Light” featuring Seeb from Ordan Ogen is streaming below.

“For me, Wall Of Skulls is the best brainstorm album until now. 10 + 1 hits and an Andy B. Franck in top form. We also went the extra mile on the extra mile with production, mix and master, which you can clearly hear on the disc.” - Seeb

Pre-order the album this location.

A development, coincidentally, which has in a way even benefitted from the crisis for the cultural sector during 2020, which was marked by countless uncertainties and public lockdowns. “It may sound paradoxical, but the Covid-related tour cancellations and postponed tour dates gave me time during the production of Wall Of Skulls to put things on hold that I wasn’t one hundred per cent happy with and start all over again. In May 2020 I started feeling like I was running in circles artistically, so I deleted lots of vocal cuts and started all over again six weeks later. As far as I was concerned it was important not to rush these songs but to get the optimum out of our creative power," says Andy B. Franck.

And that’s exactly what these ten tracks (plus Intro) do:

Wall Of Skulls’sees Brainstorm pull out all the stops, guitarists Torsten Ihlenfeld and Milan Loncaric stringing together one strong guitar riff after the other, giving the rhythm section consisting of bassist Antonio Ieva and drummer Dieter Bernert free rein and allowing them to lay down the red carpet for some awesome melodies and anthemnic chorus parts. The opener ‘Where Ravens Fly’ with its unembellished style shows that Brainstorm mark 2021 are even more straightforward and direct than before. “I feel that this time around we’ve really got rid of all unnecessary ballast and haven’t allowed ourselves be distracted, not even by supposedly insignificant details,” enthuses Franck, whose powerful voice soars, as usual, almost majestically above everything else.

Wall Of Skulls is scheduled for release on September 17 via AFM Records with another cover courtesy of Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsak (Accept, Stratovarius) featuring an amazing design which is the perfect companion to one of the strongest Brainstorm albums to date. Andy B. Franck is happy to confirm this positive impression: “I’ve never felt more comfortable in my role with Brainstorm!”

Wall Of Skulls will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.

"Chamber Thirteen"

"Where Ravens Fly"

"Solitude"

"Escape The Silence" (feat. Peavy Wagner)

"Turn Off The Light" (feat. Seeb Levermann)

"Glory Disappears"

"My Dystopia"

"End Of My Innocence"

"Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)"

"Holding On"

"I, The Deceiver"

"Turn Off The Light" video:

"Glory Disappears" video:

"Where Ravens Fly" lyric video:

"Escape The Silence" video:

With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as listed.

September

22 - Regensburg, Germany

23 - Augsburg , Germany

24 - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia

26 - Praha, Czech Republic

28 - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Berlin, Germany

30 - Cologne, Germany

October

1 - Essen, Germany

2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany

3 - London, England

4 - Osnabrück, Germany

5 - Siegburg, Germany

6 - Trier, Germany

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Weiher, Germany

10 - Stuttgart, Germany

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Sevilla, Spain

5 - Valladolid, Spain

6 - Donosti, Spain

7 - Oviedo, Spain