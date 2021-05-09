BRAINSTORM Unveil Wall Of Skulls Cover Art, Tracklisting
May 9, 2021, an hour ago
German powerhouse Brainstorm will release their new opus, Wall Of Skulls, on August 20th via AFM Records. The band has revealed the cover art and tracklisting for Wall Of Skulls (both can be found below), while also launching a pre-sale at this location.
Two special guests appear on Wall Of Skulls - Rage frontman Peavy Wagner, and Orden Ogan mastermind Seeb Levermann, who is also responsible for the top-notch and vital sound of the new album.
Wall Of Skulls will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.
"Chamber Thirteen"
"Where Ravens Fly"
"Solitude"
"Escape The Silence" (feat. Peavy Wagner)
"Turn Off The Light" (feat. Seeb Levermann)
"Glory Disappears"
"My Dystopia"
"End Of My Innocence"
"Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)"
"Holding On"
"I, The Deceiver"
With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as listed.
September
22 - Regensburg, Germany
23 - Augsburg , Germany
24 - Budapest, Hungary
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia
26 - Praha, Czech Republic
28 - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Berlin, Germany
30 - Cologne, Germany
October
1 - Essen, Germany
2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany
3 - London, England
4 - Osnabrück, Germany
5 - Siegburg, Germany
6 - Trier, Germany
7 - Pratteln CH
9 - Weiher, Germany
10 - Stuttgart, Germany
November
3 - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Sevilla, Spain
5 - Valladolid, Spain
6 - Donosti, Spain
7 - Oviedo, Spain