Brave History April 11th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

Happy 32nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 37th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990

Happy 25th Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 25th Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 9th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



