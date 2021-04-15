Brave History April 15th, 2021 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

April 15, 2021, an hour ago

Brave History April 15th, 2021 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989

Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982

Happy 66th Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955

Happy 61st Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960

Happy 46th Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975

Happy 24th Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997

Happy 24th Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997

Happy 13th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Origins Vol.1 – April 15th, 2016

Happy 6th Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015

More April 15th releases:

Happy 13th Birthday (2008)
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer 
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines 
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed 

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
AJATTARA's Noitumaa 
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI 
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction 

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust 
SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire 
WARCRY’s Alfa 

Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness 
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues 

Happy 7th Birthday (2014)
ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons 
LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple 

Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
CREMATORY’s Monument
OTEP’s Generation Doom

Happy 1st Birthday OUTRAGE’s Run Riot (2020)



