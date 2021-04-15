Brave History April 15th, 2021 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

April 15, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 32nd Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989



Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982



Happy 66th Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955



Happy 61st Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960



Happy 46th Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975



Happy 24th Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997



Happy 24th Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997



Happy 13th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Origins Vol.1 – April 15th, 2016



Happy 6th Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015



More April 15th releases:

Happy 13th Birthday (2008)

DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer

EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines

THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)

AJATTARA's Noitumaa

RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI

SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)

PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust

SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire

WARCRY’s Alfa

Happy 8th Birthday (2013)

SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues

Happy 7th Birthday (2014)

ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons

LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple

Happy 5th Birthday (2016)

CREMATORY’s Monument

OTEP’s Generation Doom

Happy 1st Birthday OUTRAGE’s Run Riot (2020)