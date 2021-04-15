Brave History April 15th, 2021 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!
April 15, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989
Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982
Happy 66th Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955
Happy 61st Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960
Happy 46th Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975
Happy 24th Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997
Happy 24th Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997
Happy 13th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Origins Vol.1 – April 15th, 2016
Happy 6th Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015
More April 15th releases:
Happy 13th Birthday (2008)
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed
Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
AJATTARA's Noitumaa
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust
SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire
WARCRY’s Alfa
Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues
Happy 7th Birthday (2014)
ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons
LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple
Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
CREMATORY’s Monument
OTEP’s Generation Doom
Happy 1st Birthday OUTRAGE’s Run Riot (2020)