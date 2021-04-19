Brave History April 19th, 2021 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!
April 19, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 64th Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957
Happy 68th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953
Happy 67th Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954
Happy 65th Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956
Happy 51st Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970
Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th
R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)
Happy 14th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Fiction - April 19th, 2007
Happy 15th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013
More April 19th releases:
Happy 8th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday CANCER BATS’ The Spark That Moves - 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday (2019)
AFTER THE BURIAL’s Evergreen
ALLEGAEON’s Apoptosis
ALPHA WOLF’s Fault (EP)
GRAND MAGUS’ Wolf God
JORDAN RUDESS’ Wired For Madness
PER WIBERG’s Head Without Eye