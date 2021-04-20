Brave History April 20th, 2021 - AEROSMITH, MIKE PORTNOY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, SMALL FACES, KROKUS, GIRLSCHOOL, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT, ENSIFERUM, W.A.S.P. And More!
April 20, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993
Happy 54th Birthday Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALINE MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967
Happy 73rd Birthday Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948
Happy 47th Birthday Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974
R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991
R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986
Happy 40th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981
Happy 17th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 20th, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday SLEEP’s The Sciences – April 20th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday STRYPER’s God Damn Evil – April 20th, 2018
More April 20th releases:
Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death
HACRIDE's Lazarus
Happy 9th Birthday THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – 2012
Happy 6th Birthday DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)
A PERFECT CIRCLE’s Eat The Elephant
BLACK STONE CHERRY’s Family Tree
BULLET’s Dust To Gold
FROM ASHES TO NEW’s The Future
GUS G.’s Fearless
JAMES CHRISTIAN’s Craving
MELVINS’ Pinkus Abortion Technician
ROSS THE BOSS’ By Blood Sworn
TEMPERANCE’s Of Jupiter And Moons
TESSERACT’s Sonder