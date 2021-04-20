Brave History April 20th, 2021 - AEROSMITH, MIKE PORTNOY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, SMALL FACES, KROKUS, GIRLSCHOOL, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT, ENSIFERUM, W.A.S.P. And More!

Happy 28th Birthday AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993



Happy 54th Birthday Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALINE MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967



Happy 73rd Birthday Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948



Happy 47th Birthday Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974



R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991



R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986



Happy 40th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981



Happy 17th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004



Happy 17th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004



Happy 17th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004



Happy 17th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 20th, 2004



Happy 14th Birthday ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday SLEEP’s The Sciences – April 20th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday STRYPER’s God Damn Evil – April 20th, 2018



More April 20th releases:

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)

EARTH CRISIS' To The Death

HACRIDE's Lazarus

Happy 9th Birthday THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – 2012

Happy 6th Birthday DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)

A PERFECT CIRCLE’s Eat The Elephant

BLACK STONE CHERRY’s Family Tree

BULLET’s Dust To Gold

FROM ASHES TO NEW’s The Future

GUS G.’s Fearless

JAMES CHRISTIAN’s Craving

MELVINS’ Pinkus Abortion Technician

ROSS THE BOSS’ By Blood Sworn

TEMPERANCE’s Of Jupiter And Moons

TESSERACT’s Sonder