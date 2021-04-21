Brave History April 21st, 2021 - ACCEPT, IGGY POP, LYNCH MOB, TESTAMENT, X JAPAN, OBITUARY, SLAUGHTER, DARK TRANQUILLITY, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SOULFLY, SCAR SYMMETRY, GRAVE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!
April 21, 2021, 33 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday ACCEPT's Russian Roulette - April 21, 1986
Happy 74th Birthday IGGY POP (real name James Osterberg Jr.; THE STOOGES) - April 21st, 1947
Happy Birthday Oni Logan (LYNCH MOB) - April 21st
R.I.P. Marsha Zazula (Megaforce Records co-founder) – April 21st, 1952 – January 10th, 2021
Happy 34th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Legacy - April 21st, 1987
Happy 32nd Birthday X JAPAN's Blue Blood - April 21st, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday OBITUARY’s The End Complete - April 21st, 1992
Happy 29th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s The Wild Life - April 21st, 1992
Happy 24th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s The Mind's I - April 21st, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Gallery Of Suicide - April 21st, 1998
Happy 23rd Birthday JIMMY PAGE / ROBERT PLANT’s Walking Into Clarksdale - April 21st, 1998
Happy 23rd Birthday SOULFLY's Soulfly - April 21st, 1998
Happy 16th Birthday EPICA’s Consign To Oblivion - April 21st, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Pitch Black Progress - April 21st, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday GRAVE's Dominion VIII - April 21st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Skullage - April 21st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday BLOODBOUND's Tabula Rasa - April 21st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday CHIMAIRA's The Infection - April 21st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday DÅÅTH's The Concealers - April 21st, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday AUTOPSY’s Tourniquets, Hacksaws & Graves – April 21st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday BILL WARD’s Accountable Beasts – April 21st, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday TRIBULATION’s The Children Of The Night – April 21st, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday CRAZY LIXX’s Ruff Justice – April 21st, 2017
More April 21st releases:
Happy 4th Birthday (2017)
AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Ballads V
DISBELIEF’s The Symbol Of Death
GHOST BATH’s Starmourner
HEIRESS’ Restless Aim
INCUBUS’ 8
JOTNAR’s Connected/Condemned
LABYRINTH’s Architecture Of A God
LES DISCRETS’ Predateurs
NOTHING LEFT’s Destroy And Rebuild (EP)
UNEVEN STRUCTURE’s La Partition
WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ You Are We
WITH OUR ARMS TO THE SUN’s Orenda
YOUR CHANCE TO DIE’s Ex Nihilo