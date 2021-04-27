Brave History April 27th, 2021 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!

April 27, 2021, 21 minutes ago

Happy 70th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951

Happy 51st Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969

Happy 48th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973

Happy 37th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984 

R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011

Happy 28th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993

Happy 21st Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000

Happy 12th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday ANTHRAX’s Kings Among Scotland (live album) – April 27th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Prevail II – April 27th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday LEE AARON’s Diamond Baby Blues – April 27th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday RIOT V’s Armor Of Light – April 27th, 2018
 

More April 27th releases:

Happy 14th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - 2007

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures 
NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV 

Happy 11th Birthday (2010)
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath 
TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End 

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012
CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)
THE ARMED’s Only Love – April 27th, 2018
AURA NOIR’s Aura Noire – April 27th, 2018
BLITZKRIEG’s Judge Not – April 27th, 2018
BLOOD TSUNAMI’s Grave Condition – April 27th, 2018
CRUACHAN’s Nine Years Of Blood – April 27th, 2018
DYLAN CARLSON’s Conquistador – April 27th, 2018
GODSMACK’s When Legends Rise – April 27th, 2018
INGESTED’s The Level Above Human – April 27th, 2018
POWER TRIP’s Opening Fire: 2008-2014 (compilation) – April 27th, 2018
SKINDRED’s Big Tings – April 27th, 2018
TOMORROW’S EVE’s Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros – April 27th, 2018



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

