Brave History April 27th, 2021 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951



Happy 51st Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969



Happy 48th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973



Happy 37th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984



R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011



Happy 28th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday ANTHRAX’s Kings Among Scotland (live album) – April 27th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Prevail II – April 27th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday LEE AARON’s Diamond Baby Blues – April 27th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday RIOT V’s Armor Of Light – April 27th, 2018



More April 27th releases:

Happy 14th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - 2007

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)

BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures

NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV

Happy 11th Birthday (2010)

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath

TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)

AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012

CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)

THE ARMED’s Only Love – April 27th, 2018

AURA NOIR’s Aura Noire – April 27th, 2018

BLITZKRIEG’s Judge Not – April 27th, 2018

BLOOD TSUNAMI’s Grave Condition – April 27th, 2018

CRUACHAN’s Nine Years Of Blood – April 27th, 2018

DYLAN CARLSON’s Conquistador – April 27th, 2018

GODSMACK’s When Legends Rise – April 27th, 2018

INGESTED’s The Level Above Human – April 27th, 2018

POWER TRIP’s Opening Fire: 2008-2014 (compilation) – April 27th, 2018

SKINDRED’s Big Tings – April 27th, 2018

TOMORROW’S EVE’s Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros – April 27th, 2018