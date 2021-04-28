Brave History April 28th, 2021 - HEAVEN AND HELL, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PINK CREAM 69, HANKER, WISHBONE ASH, ALICE COOPER, DEICIDE, MY DYING BRIDE, AYREON And More!

Happy 12th Birthday HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009



Happy 23rd Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998



Happy 65th Birthday Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956



Happy 65th Birthday Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956



Happy 56th Birthday Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965



Happy 55th Birthday Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966



Happy 52nd Birthday Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969



Happy 49th Birthday WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972



Happy 41st Birthday ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980



Happy 24th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997



Happy 13th Birthday DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ Madness – April 28th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday AYREON’s The Source – April 28th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday LIFE OF AGONY’s A Place Where There’s No More Pain – April 28th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday SKYCLAD’s Forward Into The Past – April 28th, 2018



More April 28th releases:

Happy 12th Birthday ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - 2009

Happy 12th Birthday MALEFICE’s Five – 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)

A KILLER’S CONFESSION – Unbroken

ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE’s The Observer

ASTRAL DOORS’ Black Eyed Children

BARATHRUM’s Fanatiko

FIRESPAWN’s The Reprobate

HE IS LEGEND’s Few

MINDMAZE’s Resolve

NOUMENA’s Myrrys

PYRAMAZE’s Contingent

STAHLMANN’s Bastard

TERROR’s The Walls Will Fall (EP)