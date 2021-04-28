Brave History April 28th, 2021 - HEAVEN AND HELL, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PINK CREAM 69, HANKER, WISHBONE ASH, ALICE COOPER, DEICIDE, MY DYING BRIDE, AYREON And More!
April 28, 2021, 58 minutes ago
Happy 12th Birthday HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009
Happy 23rd Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998
Happy 65th Birthday Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956
Happy 65th Birthday Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956
Happy 56th Birthday Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965
Happy 55th Birthday Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969
Happy 49th Birthday WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972
Happy 41st Birthday ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980
Happy 24th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997
Happy 13th Birthday DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ Madness – April 28th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday AYREON’s The Source – April 28th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday LIFE OF AGONY’s A Place Where There’s No More Pain – April 28th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday SKYCLAD’s Forward Into The Past – April 28th, 2018
More April 28th releases:
Happy 12th Birthday ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - 2009
Happy 12th Birthday MALEFICE’s Five – 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)
A KILLER’S CONFESSION – Unbroken
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE’s The Observer
ASTRAL DOORS’ Black Eyed Children
BARATHRUM’s Fanatiko
FIRESPAWN’s The Reprobate
HE IS LEGEND’s Few
MINDMAZE’s Resolve
NOUMENA’s Myrrys
PYRAMAZE’s Contingent
STAHLMANN’s Bastard
TERROR’s The Walls Will Fall (EP)